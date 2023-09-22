ECFX Welcomes Six Exceptional New Team Members To Drive Innovation And Growth

Dan O'Day, Co-Founder & CEO of ECFX, shared his enthusiasm for the company's expansion, stating,“We are thrilled to welcome our new team members to our exceptional ECFX family. Their impressive skills and expertise will undoubtedly propel us towards an extraordinary year ahead. As ECFX Notice continues to gain remarkable traction, it has become paramount to broaden our team's reach and ensure unwavering client satisfaction.”

Lu Jin, with over 15 years of SaaS industry experience across diverse sectors, brings a wealth of expertise to his role as Vice President of Engineering. He excels in leading collaborative teams to develop innovative and scalable solutions that drive business growth while fostering a culture of teamwork and collaboration within the engineering organization. During his tenure at MyCase, leading up to their acquisition by AffiniPay, Lu successfully expanded the development team from 20 individuals to 60+. He played a pivotal role in increasing the company's enterprise value by fourfold over a span of two years through the development of a cutting-edge legal SaaS platform that encompassed a wide range of essential features. This included the introduction of impactful products such as legal accounting, document and storage management, e-signature, time tracking, and legal online payment. A key factor in achieving this success was Lu's ability to cultivate a highly efficient engineering organization with a culture centered around empowerment.

Arniel Sia, a seasoned CPA with a decade of experience in SaaS startups, joins as Director of Finance. He has a track record of successfully building finance and accounting teams, aiding in fundraises, exits, and consulting for fast-growing startups. Arniel is also the recipient of the INCPAS Emerging Leader Award, and as member of ECFX, he is excited to serve the company and its clients in their path to success.

Pam Snyder has an impressive track record of 20+ years in the Legal Tech industry, Pam has worked with renowned companies such as Elite/Thomson Reuters, Intapp, LexisNexis, and Wilson Allen. Her expertise will contribute to ECFX's growth and its clients' success in the ever-evolving realm of legal automation.

Dave Berg, with 18+ years of docketing and paralegal experience, joins as a Client Success Manager. Dave's role is to ensure that ECFX clients maximize the benefits of the platform, drawing from his extensive experience at information law firm Redgrave LLP and Steptoe & Johnson LLP.

Alexis Hayman, a JD degree holder, comes on board as another Client Success Manager, bringing diverse customer-centric business experience from her career in Cleveland, where she maintained a law practice with her father. Alexis has also worked extensively in the legal ops space, focusing on the critical customer journey stages from sales handoff to implementation and onboarding.

Kennedy Gelnette, who comes from a CPQ software background with a focus on project management and go-to-market operations, assumes the role of Strategic Programs Manager. She will lead cross-functional strategic projects at ECFX, enhancing support processes and streamlining CPQ operations.

ECFX

ECFX was founded by legal and technology experts with a single goal: to address unmet automation needs in the legal industry. It is committed to filling in gaps in legal workflows with intelligently automated solutions, enabling firms to save time, gain control, mitigate risk, and improve visibility. Its premier product, ECFX Notice, automates the downloading, profiling, storing, and distribution of court documents in ECF notices for both State and Federal courts-saving firms hundreds of hours a week to focus on the work clients value.