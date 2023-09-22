8.9% CAGR For Swine Diagnostics Market To Hit $385.39 Million By 2030 | Report By The Insight Partners

The swine diagnostics market growth is propelled by rising demand for pork and pork products and the increasing prevalence of swine diseases.





Download Sample PDF Brochure:





Global Swine Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BioCheck BV, Idexx Laboratories Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Zoetis Inc, Neogen Corp, INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH, Ring Biotechnology Co Ltd, Innovative Diagnostics SAS, SAN Group GmbH, and Bionote Inc are among the leading companies operating in the global swine diagnostics market. These players are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities in the swine diagnostics market. Many market players are launching their innovative products in the swine diagnostics market with advanced features.

In June 2023, Ringbio participated in the Dairy, Livestock, and Poultry Technology Exhibition Africa 2023 (DLP Expo Africa 2023), held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, Kenya. Ringbio displayed its products and solutions for food safety, animal disease, and clinical testing at its booth. One of the featured products is Swine Tests, which includes a range of rapid test kits for detecting diseases and infections in swine.

In February 2023, Zoetis Inc. announced the launch of the Mhp Guardian program to manage Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae infection, one of the most prevalent and economically significant respiratory pathogens affecting swine. Under this program, the company aims to move Mhp-positive herds into a negative or more stable status.

In April 2021, INDICAL announced the complete acquisition of Svanova product portfolio from Boehringer Ingelheim. The acquisition has added ~25 livestock ELISA assays from Svanova's veterinary testing products to INDICAL's portfolio.





Favorable Government Initiatives to Offer Opportunities for Global Swine Diagnostics Market During 2022 to 2030:

Infectious diseases cause loss of production ability in farm animals. Governments across the world are emphasizing on making pig farmers aware of the most common and disastrous infectious diseases by undertaking initiatives to promote screening or mass diagnosis of these diseases. They are working with domestic and international companies to promote animal health products. These initiatives help convey the significance of livestock diagnosis to decision-makers, regulatory agencies, reference laboratories, and other end users. A few of the remarkable government initiatives undertaken with regard to livestock diagnostics are mentioned below.

In December 2020, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) granted US$ 14.4 million to 76 projects focused on improving the early diagnosis of animal diseases and enhancing emergency response abilities of veterinary diagnostic laboratories from the National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN). The projects also focus on the betterment of ASF and classical swine fever diagnostic testing.





Order a Copy of this Report at





In August 2022, the Ministry of Agriculture and Agri-Food of Canada invested up to US$ 33.34 million to enhance efforts to prevent the emergence of ASF in Canada and prepare for a potential outbreak. The funding is crucial for reducing the risk of the entry and spread of the ASF virus in the country. The Canadian government invested up to US$ 17.22 million to support prevention and mitigation efforts by the pork industry against AFS. Such government efforts are creating viable opportunities for companies in the swine diagnostics market and organizations conducting ASF-related research projects.





Global Swine Diagnostics Market: Segmental Overview

The swine diagnostics market, by product, is segmented into immunoassay kits, PCR kits, hemagglutination inhibition (HI), and others. The immunoassay kits segment held the largest market share in 2022, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2022–2030. An immunoassay kit includes immunological proteins and antibodies to detect molecules of interest, such as bacterial and viral antigens, hormones, or antibodies. Antigens are molecules against which the body produces an immune response. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) kits are bench-top setups used in laboratories, clinical settings, and the veterinary industry. These immunoassays can aid in biomedical research in pigs or a porcine system. These ready-to-use kits generally include all reagents required to complete a given ELISA experiment, including replicates. The immunoassay kits are used for diagnosing swine influenza virus (SIV), African swine fever virus (ASFV), etc. Ring Biotechnology Co Ltd offers a rapid test kit to detect SIV antigens in swine nasal swabs and an ELISA kit (ASFV Ag ELISA Kit) to detect ASFV antigens in serum/blood/plasma samples. These GMP-certified kits provide results in 70 minutes with 95% sensitivity and 100% specificity. The increasing use of immunoassay kits for various clinical diagnoses, with the easy availability of test reagents and consumables, propels the swine diagnostics market for immunoassay kits.





Go through our Top Selling Research Reports:

Swine Diagnostic Testing Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Swine Vaccine Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030

H1N1 (Swine Flu) Vaccination Market - Global Analysis and Forecast to 2030





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release:

