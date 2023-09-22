Glioma Treatment Market Worth $8.29 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

Glioma Treatment Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.13 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $8.29 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.





Increase in Prevalence of High-Grade Glioma:

High-grade gliomas include aggressive brain tumors such as glioblastomas, anaplastic astrocytomas, and oligodendrogliomas. These tumors are characterized by their rapid growth, infiltrative behavior, and resistance to conventional treatment methods. High-grade gliomas are multifaceted tumors that are not yet fully understood, which is a major reason for their increasing incidence. Moreover, aging populations, environmental exposure, genetic predispositions, and improved diagnostic capabilities are other notable factors that result in a large number of cases. Gliomas, particularly glioblastomas, are known for their devastating impact on patients' lives due to their location within the brain and ability to disrupt critical neurological functions.

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, glioblastoma is a common malignant tumor of the brain and other parts of the CNS, and it accounts for 47.7% of all cases. The incidence of glioblastoma is 3.21 per 100,000 people in US. According to Cancer Australia, nearly 1,879 new cases of brain cancer were diagnosed in Australia in 2020. According to the study published by the National Library of Medicine, the incidence rate of high-grade glioma is ~5.8 males and 4.1 females per 100,000 persons per year. The increasing prevalence of high-grade gliomas presents a significant and complex challenge for oncologists and neurologists, driving the glioma treatment market growth.





Global Glioma Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC; Merck and Co., Inc.; Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd; Amgen Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Pfizer Inc.; Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC; Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.; and Bristol Mayers Squibb Company are among the leading companies operating in the glioma treatment market. These players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a novel customer base, tapping prevailing business opportunities in the glioma treatment market. Market players are launching new products to the market. Below are a few instances:

In July 2023, F. Hoffmann-La Roche develops RG-6156 under clinical development; it is currently in Phase I for Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM). EGFRvIII x CD3 (RG6156) is a T cell bispecific antibody that binds to EGFRvIII on tumor cells and CD3 on T cells. EGFRvIII is an activating EGFR mutation leading to increased tumorigenicity and is expressed in around 30% of glioblastoma (GBM).

In March 2020, U.S. FDA accepted Biologics License Application (BLA) for Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar bevacizumab for review. The BLA seeked approval of bevacizumab for first-line and second-line treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with fluorouracil-based chemotherapy; first-line use for patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma in combination with interferon alfa, and persistent recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.

In August 2021, Azurity Pharmaceuticals acquired Arbor Pharmaceuticals. The combined company, operating as Azurity, will have a portfolio of products serving the unmet needs of patients in the cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrinological, gastrointestinal, and institutional markets.





Global Glioma Treatment Market: Segmental Overview

The“Global Glioma Treatment Market” is segmented based on disease, treatment type, grade, end user, and geography. Based on disease, the glioma treatment market is segmented into astrocytoma, oligoastrocytoma, and oligodendroglioma. In 2022, the astrocytoma segment held the largest share of the market and is estimated to record a significant CAGR of 9.4% during 2022–2030. Astrocytomas, also called malignant gliomas, are often developed in the brain's cerebral hemispheres. Anaplastic astrocytoma is a type of rare malignant brain tumor. Astrocytomas tumors develop from astrocytes, star-shaped brain cells. Astrocytes and similar cells are called glial cells, and the tissue they form is called glial tissue, which is developed in the brain or spinal cord. Tumors that arise from glial tissues include astrocytomas are referred to as gliomas. The symptoms of anaplastic astrocytomas vary depending on the tumor site and size. The line of treatment for anaplastic astrocytoma is maximal surgical removal, followed by a radiation therapy. The line of treatment may include a combination of neurosurgery, radiation therapy, or chemotherapy.





Avid Bioservices, Inc.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Mylan N.V.; Novartis AG; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are among the noteworthy players offering products that are used in glioma treatment. An upsurge in activities to raise public awareness of this condition and its treatment, coupled with the increasing prevalence of this disease, are among the major factors fueling the glioma treatment market growth. In addition, companies operating in the market for the anaplastic astrocytoma segment may derive growth opportunities from growing R&D efforts and new, untapped market segments.

Based on treatment type, the glioma treatment market is segmented into surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and others. The other treatments include targeted drug therapy, electric and magnetic fields, and combination therapies. In 2022, the surgery segment held the largest share of the glioma treatment market. It is further estimated to register a significant CAGR of 9.7% during 2022–2030. Surgery is the most preferred technique as it removes the tumor completely. Computed tomography (CT) scan and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) help neurosurgeons to locate and precisely remove the tumor of the brain or spinal cord. Surgeons perform craniotomy surgical procedures by opening the skull to reach the tumor site. Surgical procedures provide the ability to reduce the amount of solid tumor tissue within the brain; remove the cells located in the center of a tumor, which may be resistant to radiation and/or chemotherapy; and reduce intracranial pressure. By providing a debulking of tumors, surgical procedures can prolong the lives of some patients and improve the quality of remaining life.

The global glioma treatment market, by grade, is bifurcated into low grade and high grade. In 2022, the high grade segment held a larger share of the market. It is further estimated to record a significant CAGR of 9.4% during 2022–2030. High-grade gliomas are graded as a 3 or 4, indicating they are more aggressive and grow more rapidly into the brain or spinal cord, which makes their diagnosis and treatment difficult. High-grade gliomas may not be curable. Surgery, radiation, and targeted therapies can slow tumor growth and help ease symptoms. As there are no curative treatments for most types of high-grade glioma, many people are encouraged to participate in a clinical trial. Multiple research studies are underway to gain better understanding of high-grade tumors to develop more effective treatments or therapies. High-grade gliomas are the second most common type of malignant (cancerous) brain tumor in children.

The glioma treatment market, by end user, is bifurcated into hospital & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. In 2022, the hospital & clinics segment held a larger share of the market and is estimated to register a significant CAGR of 9.2% during 2022–2030. Hospitals and clinics serve as primary healthcare centers by employing qualified medical and healthcare personnel to offer convenient services and the best care to patients. Glioma treatment offered by a majority of hospitals is covered under insurance policies, which encourages patients to receive treatments in hospitals. Also, post-operative care is offered in the best possible manner to prevent further complications. As all the services are offered under one roof, hospitals are largely preferred across the world. Moreover, the availability of multiple hospitals in the countries allows patients to choose from different options for their treatments. Exposure to global trends, increasing disposable incomes, and hassle-free reimbursement processes are among the common factors that are resulting in the increasing number of visits to hospitals by brain cancer patients, followed by an upsurge in the number of brain cancer procedures being performed. Infrastructure available in hospitals can be utilized to provide high-quality care for various brain cancer cases as they have access to advanced medical devices. The hospitals segment is estimated to hold a considerable share in the glioma treatment market as the majority of patients in emerging and developed countries prefer approaching hospitals to get treated for health-related problems. Further, the increasing number of hospitals, adoption of advanced diagnostic platforms, and growing accessibility of hospitals in developing nations would offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the glioma treatment market for the hospitals segment during 2022–2030.





