Stadum-Liang Immigration Announces Rebranding To Adelante Legal

The decision to rebrand to Adelante Legal stems from our desire to better connect with the communities we proudly serve and emphasizes our confidence that each immigration case we file will result in a more secure future for our clients. Adelante, which means "forward" or "ahead" in Spanish, encapsulates our vision of advancing the quality of our clients' lives by assisting them in obtaining legal status in the United States.

"Our name change signifies a renewed commitment to our clients and the values we hold dear," said Carly Stadum-Liang, Founder and Managing Attorney of Adelante Legal. "We want to assure our clients that while our name is changing, our team's dedication and expertise remain steadfast. We are still the same trusted advocates, and our mission to help our clients achieve their immigration goals remains at the heart of what we do."

As Adelante Legal, we continue to offer comprehensive immigration services, including family-based immigration, humanitarian immigration-including asylum, Special Immigrant Juvenile Status cases, U and T visa cases, and VAWA cases-removal defense, DACA applications, naturalization assistance, and more. Our experienced and trilingual team, which speaks Spanish, Maya Mam, and English, remains dedicated to providing personalized, culturally sensitive, and expert legal assistance.

Our commitment to excellence and our genuine desire to improve the lives of our clients have been the cornerstone of our firm from the beginning. The name change to Adelante Legal reinforces these values and our vision to help individuals and families find a brighter future in the United States.

Please visit our new website, , to explore our updated branding and access valuable resources for your immigration journey. You can also find information about our team, our services, and contact details to schedule a consultation.

Adelante Legal looks forward to continuing its legacy of outstanding legal representation, advocacy, and community support in the San Francisco Bay Area. The name may have changed, but our commitment to you remains unwavering.

Carly Stadum-Liang, Managing Attorney, Adelante Legal, [email protected] , 510-543-1648.

