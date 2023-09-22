The Quest For A Better Cup Of Coffee

Grinding beans right before brewing maximizes flavor and aroma. The Capresso CoffeeTEAM GS line is programmed to freshly grind whole coffee beans directly into the filter right before brewing. A 6-ounce bean container that holds enough beans for 20 cups of brewed coffee before refilling.

Take your love of coffee to the next level with the Capresso Café TS, for perfectly brewed espresso, plus steam for lattes and cappuccinos. Easy to use, with a 15-bar stainless-steel lined Thermoblock heating system and an intuitive, illuminated touchscreen interface.

Focus on Flavor

In choosing a coffee maker, look for flavor-focused features. The Capresso SG300 has multiple spray nozzles that spray water evenly onto ground coffee for full saturation. A special setting maximizes flavor when brewing just 1 to 4 cups. A charcoal water filter removes up to 82 percent of chlorine and other impurities from tap water, important because water is the number one coffee ingredient by volume.

Thermal Carafe

A thermal carafe can keep coffee hot for hours without heating it, which can degrade flavor over time. The Capresso ST300 combines the advantages of the SG300 with a stainless-steel thermal carafe with drip-free pouring spout. Drip stop allows the user to interrupt brewing to pour a cup

Brew from Fresh Whole Beans

Personalize Your Brew

The Capresso CoffeeTEAM features five fineness settings for adjusting the grinder to preferred taste. It accommodates a variety of beans from light to dark – the darker/oilier the bean, the coarser the recommended setting.

Look for Convenience

A CoffeeTEAM convenience feature is direct-feed technology that accommodates a more compact design and keeps moisture away from the grinder. A detachable see-through cover lets the user check the flow of ground coffee and makes it extremely easy to clean the grinder channel.

Sustainability Matters

A GoldTone filter – featured on CoffeeTEAM, SG300 and ST300 – eliminates the need for wasteful paper filters, and it is easy to use and clean.

Coffee Intensified

