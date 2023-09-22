Adrian Watkins Joins Schelin Uldricks & Co. As Senior Managing Director In Dallas, TX

Adrian Watkins, Senior Managing Director

Mr. Watkins has over 28 years of experience within the United States and Canada in the real estate capital markets involving debt and equity investments covering all major property types in all positions of the capital stack.

Most recently, Adrian was a Vice President at Trez Capital, one of North America's largest non-bank commercial real estate lenders and was responsible for originating real estate loans for the company's US funds.

Previously, Adrian spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs in the Real Estate Group of the Merchant Banking Division where he was responsible for sourcing, underwriting and structuring predominantly mezzanine debt and other high-yield investments for the firm's various credit funds. Throughout his career, Adrian has been responsible for investing over $2 billion in capital on real estate assets valued at over $8.6 billion.



"There is still a massive opportunity in the middle market to bring sponsors and capital together.

Adrian is a very experienced, motivated individual that is well respected in the industry.

We could not be more pleased to add him to our growing organization." Commented Ethan Schelin, Managing Partner at Schelin Uldricks & Co.



About Schelin Uldricks & Co.



Schelin Uldricks & Co. offers investment banking services with a focus on providing capital solutions to real estate companies and other mid-sized businesses.

Headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, Schelin Uldricks & Co. embodies a progressive entrepreneurial culture focused on integrity, transparency, execution, and ingenuity. The founding partners bring extensive capital markets experience in investment banking, private equity, and real estate finance. The company offers a broad array of services, including debt and equity placement, M&A consulting, GP advisory, divestitures, and financial restructuring.

Media Contact:

Derek Uldricks

808-987-8671

365760@email4pr. com

SOURCE Schelin Uldricks & Co.