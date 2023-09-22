Jet.AI To Participate In The 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition On October 17-19, 2023





NBAA-BACE is the world's largest business aviation event where game-changing innovation takes center stage. The 2023 edition of the tradeshow will host more than 800 exhibitors showcasing the latest aircraft, avionics, engines, and other propulsion technologies, as well as a host of cutting-edge products and services.

Jet.AI will be occupying booth #N1826 and will be presenting a highly-anticipated demo of Reroute, the Company's proprietary advanced fleet optimization software. Reroute offers to increase revenue generating aircraft utilization for the 5,000+ Part 135 charter operators in the United States.

About Jet.AI:

Jet.AI operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, respectively. The Software segment features the B2C CharterGPT app and the B2B Jet.AI Operator platform. The CharterGPT app uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private jet booking experience. The Jet.AI operator platform offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable FAA Part 135 charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment features jet aircraft fractions, jet card, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. Jet.AI is an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, 2023 NHL Stanley Cup® champions. The Company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, NV and San Francisco, CA.

About NBAA

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world's largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.

