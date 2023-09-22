Director/PDMR Shareholding

Friday, 22 September 2023 04:55 GMT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22 nd September 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-



 Partnership Shares
Purchase Date:
22/09/2023
Share Price:
£5.495 		Matching Shares
Award Date: 22/09/2023
Share Price:
£5.495 		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/09/2023
Simon Coles 22 22 3,310
Katy Wilde 22 22 5,055
Alan Dale 23 23 3,405
Benjamin Ford 23 23 1,806
Nicholas Wiles 23 23 1,712
Mark Latham 23 23 1,227
Tanya Murphy 23 23 1,322
Christopher Paul 23 23 3,803
Antony Sappor 23 23 2,004
Jo Toolan 23 23 4,966
Stephen O'Neill 23 23 749
Anna Holness 23 23 749
Nick Williams 9 9 1,209
Rob Harding 22 22 44

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138




