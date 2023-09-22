Friday, 22 September 2023 04:54 GMT

Withsecure Corporation Has Signed A Committed EUR 20 Million Revolving Credit Facility


9/22/2023 8:46:59 AM

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 22 September 2023, 15:30 EEST

WithSecure Corporation has signed a committed EUR 20 million revolving credit facility

WithSecure Corporation has signed a new committed EUR 20 million revolving credit facility (RCF) with OP Corporate Bank. The facility will mature in three years from its signing. The new facility is subject to conventional covenants related to ratio of net debt to EBITDA and equity ratio. The facility diversifies WithSecure financing base and secures reaching the growth strategy goals.

Contact information:

Tom Jansson
Chief Financial Officer
WithSecure Corporation

Laura Viita
Vice President, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044





