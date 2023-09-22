Biotechnology Contract Manufacturing Market Is Expected To Reach $24.8 Billion | Marketsandmarkets.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the biotechnology contract manufacturing industry is poised to undergo a transformative evolution, fueled by rapid advances in genetic engineering, personalized medicine, and pharmaceutical innovation. This industry, already experiencing substantial growth, is expected to become a pivotal player in the biopharmaceutical landscape. With a surge in demand for custom-designed biologics, vaccines, and gene therapies, contract manufacturers will harness cutting-edge automation, synthetic biology, and data analytics to deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions. Collaboration between biotech firms and contract manufacturers will intensify, leading to streamlined production processes, shorter development timelines, and enhanced flexibility. As a result, the biotechnology contract manufacturing sector is on the cusp of revolutionizing the production of life-saving therapies, making healthcare more accessible, and accelerating the development of groundbreaking treatments for a myriad of diseases. Biotechnology Contract Manufacturing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $16.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $24.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising demand for biologics and biosimilars, the growing focus on personalized medicine, and advancements in manufacturing technologies. Further, the complex structure of biologics makes it more difficult to manufacture, which is likely to increase the outsourced manufacturing, supporting the market growth. Additionally, rising demand for novel therapies like cell therapies and gene therapies and the expansion of biologics manufacturing capacities by CMOs will provide growth opportunities for biotechnology contract manufacturers in the near future. Download an Illustrative overview: Biotechnology Contract Manufacturing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $16.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $24.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Service, Type, Source, Scale of Operation, Molecule Type, Therapeutic Area, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for cell therapies and gene therapies Key Market Drivers Increasing biologics manufacturing outsourcing trend among biopharmaceutical companies

Biotechnology Contract Manufacturing market major players covered in the report, such as:



Lonza (Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Catalent, Inc. (US)

Samsung Biologics (South Korea)

WuXi Biologics (China)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

AbbVie, Inc. (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

GenScript Biotech Corporation (US)

AGC, Inc. (Japan)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

JSR Corporation (Japan)

Stelis (India)

Recipharm AB (Sweden)

Emergent (US)

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)

LOTTE BIOLOGICS (South Korea)

Hepalink Group (China)

Curia Global, Inc. (US)

JRS Pharma (Germany)

MINAPHARM Pharmaceuticals (Egypt)

Rentschler Biopharma SE (Germany)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (US)

Abzena Ltd. (US)

Polyplus Transfection (Germany)

Midas Pharma GmbH (Germany)

MabPlex International Co., Ltd. (China)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) and Among Others

This report categorizes the Biotechnology contract manufacturing market into the following segments and subsegments:



Biotechnology contract manufacturing market, by Service



Manufacturing

Formulation and Fill-Finish

Packaging and Labeling Other services

Biotechnology contract manufacturing market, by Type



Biologic Drug Substance Manufacturing Biologic Drug Product Manufacturing

Biotechnology contract manufacturing market, by Scale of Operation



Commercial Operations Clinical Operations

Biotechnology contract manufacturing market, by Source



Mammalian Expression Systems Non-Mammalian Expression Systems

Biotechnology contract manufacturing market, by Molecule



Monoclonal Antibodies

Cell Therapy & Gene Therapy

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Vaccines

Therapeutic Peptides & Proteins Other Molecule Types

Biotechnology contract manufacturing market, by Therapeutic Area



Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Neurology Other Therapeutic Areas

Biotechnology contract manufacturing market, by Region



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC)



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America (LATAM)



Brazil

Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The key stakeholders in the Biotechnology Contract Manufacturing market include:



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research and Consulting Firms

Academic Medical Centers

Government Research Organizations

Clinical Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical Distributors and Suppliers

Corporate Entities Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations

Recent Developments:



In January 2023, WuXi Biologics entered into a licensing agreement with GSK plc for using WuXi Biologics' proprietary technology platforms. Under this, GSK was granted an exclusive global license for the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of bispecific antibodies in the WuXi Biologics plan. In October 2022, Samsung Biologics partnered with GSK plc for the manufacturing of GSK's monoclonal antibody and products, including lupus treatments like Benlysta.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Biotechnology Contract Manufacturing Market:

Question 1. Who are the key players in the biotechnology contract manufacturing market?

Answer: Key players in the biotechnology contract manufacturing market include Lonza (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Catalent, Inc. (US), Samsung Biologics (South Korea), WuXi Biologics (China), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), FUJIFILM Holding Corporation (Japan), AbbVie, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), GenScript Biotech Corporation (US), AGC, Inc. (Japan), Merck KgaA (Germany), JSR Corporation (Japan), among others.

Question 2: Which service segment dominates the biotechnology contract manufacturing market?

Answer: The manufacturing segment held the largest share of the global biotechnology contract manufacturing market by service segment in 2022. This is primarily attributed to the rising demand for biologics in the biopharmaceutical industry to treat chronic diseases.

Question 3: Which type of segment dominates the biotechnology contract manufacturing market?

Answer: The biologics drug substance manufacturing segment held the largest market share by type in 2022. Increasing research and development activities for the development of novel drugs are driving the growth of this market.

Question 4: Which source segment of the biotechnology contract manufacturing market is expected to dominate the market?

Answer: The mammalian expression systems segment held the largest share by source in 2022 due to increasing pipelines of mammalian-based biologics and the advantages of mammalian expression systems like proven post-translational modifications, correct protein folding, and improved bioactivity.

Question 5: What is the market size for the biotechnology contract manufacturing market?

Answer: The biotechnology contract manufacturing market is estimated to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2028 from USD 16.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

Report Objectives:



To define, describe, and forecast the biotechnology contract manufacturing market based on service, type, source, scale of operation, molecule type, therapeutic area, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their service portfolios, market positions, and core competencies To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations in the market

