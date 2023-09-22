Reshape Lifesciences® Announces Participation In The LD Micro Main Event XVI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced that Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Stankovich, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM PT, at LD Micro's 16th Annual Main Event, taking place October 3-5 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. During the presentation, management will highlight the company's next-generation, anatomy-sparing, Lap-Band® program and the nationwide, ReShapeCareTM virtual weight-management program.
ReShape Lifesciences' management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To register, please contact . To schedule a meeting with management outside of the conference, contact Michael Miller with Rx Communications at .
A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available here .
About ReShape Lifesciences®
ReShape Lifesciences® is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. ReShapeCareTM is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight loss patients led by board-certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. ReShape MarketplaceTM is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim NeuromodulationTM (DBSNTM) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit .
CONTACTS
ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:
Thomas Stankovich
Chief Financial Officer
949-276-6042
Investor Relations Contact:
Rx Communications Group
Michael Miller
(917)-633-6086
