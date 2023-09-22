Reshape Lifesciences® Announces Participation In The LD Micro Main Event XVI

ReShape Lifesciences' management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To register, please contact . To schedule a meeting with management outside of the conference, contact Michael Miller with Rx Communications at .

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available here .

ReShape Lifesciences® is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. ReShapeCareTM is a virtual weight-management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight loss patients led by board-certified health coaches to help them keep the weight off over time. ReShape MarketplaceTM is an online collection of quality wellness products curated for all consumers to help them achieve their health goals. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim NeuromodulationTM (DBSNTM) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit .

