Wireless Ultrasound Probes Lead Growth In Ultrasound Probe Market, Hospitals Emerge As Key End-Use Sector

The future of the ultrasound probe market looks promising, with significant growth opportunities in hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. The global ultrasound probe market is projected to reach an estimated $486.9 million by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2023 to 2028. Key drivers for this market include the increasing number of ultrasound imaging procedures and the rising cases of chronic diseases related to pulmonary artery-related disorders.

Comprehensive Market Insights

A comprehensive report, comprising over 150 pages, has been meticulously developed to assist businesses in making informed decisions.

Ultrasound Probe Market Segmentation

The study provides a detailed forecast for the global ultrasound probe market, covering various segments:

Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]



Single Type

Linear Type

Convex Type

Phased Array Type

Endocavitary Type

Cerebrovascular Doppler Transesophageal Echocardiography Probes

Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]



Wireless Ultrasound Probe Wired Ultrasound Probe

Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]



Breast and Thyroid

Ophthalmology

Urology

Fetus Heart Rate

Gastrointestinal Tract

Intraoperative

Healthcare

Muscle

Fat

Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB-GYN)

Superficial

Endocavity Urology

End-Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]



Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Key Players in the Ultrasound Probe Market

The report highlights major players in the ultrasound probe market. These companies compete based on product quality and focus on expanding manufacturing facilities, investing in research and development, developing infrastructure, and leveraging integration opportunities across the value chain. Some of the ultrasound probe companies profiled in this report include:



NIHON DEMPA KOGYO

UNILABS

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare

FUJIFILM Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Hitachi

ESAOTE SPA

FUKUDA DENSHI

Hologic

Analogic Corporation TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Ultrasound Probe Market Insights

The report forecasts that wireless ultrasound probes will maintain their dominance during the forecast period due to their lightweight nature, convenience, and mobility compared to traditional wired probes.

The hospital sector is expected to witness the highest growth, driven by increasing awareness of high-level disinfection of semi-critical probes and a rising volume of ultrasound imaging procedures.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest growth, fueled by increasing public awareness of in-vitro fertilization procedures and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Key Features of the Ultrasound Probe Market Report



Market size estimates

Trend and forecast analysis

Segmentation analysis

Regional breakdown

Growth opportunities analysis

Strategic analysis, including M&A and competitive landscape Competitive intensity analysis based on Porter's Five Forces model

Key Questions Answered by the Report

The report answers important questions about the ultrasound probe market, including:



Promising growth opportunities in various segments and regions

Segments expected to grow rapidly and why

Regions poised for faster growth and why

Key factors influencing market dynamics and challenges

Emerging trends and their drivers

Changing customer demands

Notable market developments and leading companies

Competitive threats and risks M&A activity and its impact on the industry

