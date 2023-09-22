The Future Of Digital Ink Market Research: A Deep Dive Into Emerging Technologies Till 2026

Digital Ink Market Research

Digital ink industry is a niche sector within the broader digital and technology industry. It primarily focuses on the development & production of digital inks.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The digital ink industry is a niche sector within the broader digital and technology industry. It primarily focuses on the development and production of digital inks, which are used in various applications, such as printing, packaging, textiles, electronics, and more. Digital inks differ from traditional inks in that they are specifically designed for use with digital printing technologies, such as inkjet and electrophotographic printers. These inks are formulated to produce high-quality, durable, and vibrant prints when applied through digital printing processes.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital ink market was estimated at $2.6 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $4.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:

Key aspects of the digital ink industry include:

Technology Advancements: The digital ink industry has seen significant technological advancements in recent years, leading to improved print quality, color accuracy, and compatibility with various substrates (e.g., paper, fabric, plastic, ceramics). This has enabled the industry to cater to a wide range of applications.

Applications: Digital inks are used in a variety of applications, including commercial printing (brochures, labels, posters), textile printing (garments, fabrics), packaging (cartons, labels), signage (banners, billboards), ceramics and glass printing, and even 3D printing.

Rise in demand for 3D printing technologies, and rapid development of printing methods drive the growth of the global digital ink market. On the other hand, high initial cost restrains the growth to some extent. However, advancements in technology are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Ink Types: There are various types of digital inks tailored for specific applications. These include aqueous inks, solvent-based inks, UV-curable inks, latex inks, and dye-sublimation inks. Each type has unique properties and is suitable for different printing technologies and substrates.

Environmental Considerations: The digital ink industry has been adapting to more environmentally friendly practices by developing eco-solvent, water-based, and UV-curable inks that reduce emissions and minimize the environmental impact of printing processes.

The digital textile ink segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the total market revenue in 2018, and is expected to dominate from 2019 to 2026. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.0% till 2026.

Market Growth:The industry has experienced steady growth due to the increasing demand for personalized and short-run printing, the rise of e-commerce and online packaging, and advancements in digital printing technology. The COVID-19 pandemic also accelerated the adoption of digital printing for packaging and labels.

Competition: Competition in the digital ink industry is fierce, with multiple companies vying for market share. Leading manufacturers often invest heavily in research and development to create innovative ink formulations that meet the evolving needs of various industries.

The ink-jet segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is projected to maintain the lion's share during the estimated period. At the same time, the electrography segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% by the end of 2026.

Regulations: As with any industry dealing with chemical substances, the digital ink industry must comply with regulations regarding safety, toxicity, and environmental impact. Regulatory compliance is crucial to ensure the safe use of digital inks and to address concerns about their environmental footprint.

Global Reach: The digital ink industry is global, with key players operating in various regions. Asia, particularly China, has emerged as a major hub for digital ink production and innovation.

Europe garnered the major share in 2018, holding half of the total market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% by 2026. The other two regions assessed through the report include North America and LAMEA.

The digital ink industry plays a pivotal role in enabling high-quality and versatile digital printing across various sectors. Its continuous evolution is driven by technological advancements, changing market demands, and environmental considerations.

The key market players analyzed in the global digital ink market include Dover Corporation, Zhuhai Print-Rite New Materials Corporation Limited (PMZ)Flint Group, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Sakata Inx Corporation, Du Pont, Nazdar Ink Technologies, Toyo Inc., Sc Holdings Co. Ltd., DIC Corporation, and Wikoff Color Corporation.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn