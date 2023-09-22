Gigacloud Technology Adds Three Warehouses In The U.S. And Germany

Two of these warehouses will be situated in the U.S. in Savannah, Georgia, and Rancho Cucamonga, California, covering a combined area of approximately 784,300 square feet, resulting in a 20.7% increase of the warehousing space in the U.S. The third warehouse, located in Bremen, Germany, will encompass a total space of approximately 110,400 square feet, marking a 47.8% increase of the total warehouse areas in Germany. These strategically placed warehouses will primarily serve as key distribution centers for GigaCloud's large parcel merchandise, ensuring efficient storage, processing, and distribution of products. Following the addition of three new warehouses, totaling approximately 894,700 square feet, the GigaCloud global warehouse network now spans across North America, Europe, and Asia, encompassing a total area of approximately 5.2 million square feet.

“The decision to expand our warehouse footprint is a clear indicator of the continued organic growth of our marketplace,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud.“Moreover, the establishment of our new warehouse in Savannah, Georgia represents a significant step in our warehouse network. This new location is fully aligned with our strategy to optimize efficiency and scalability while enhancing the seamless load balancing across our nationwide operations. It is set to facilitate transactions and strengthen our fulfillment capabilities to enhance our supplier fulfilled retailing business model.”

“Our growing warehouse network is a testament to our commitment to meet the evolving demands of our customers,” said Iman Schrock, President of GigaCloud.“Our 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV grew by 65% from the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 to 2023, and our existing warehouses are close to full utilization, creating the need to expand the space available to customers across our worldwide network. The three new warehouses, which we expect to be fully operational by the end of October, give us the ability to not only continue to meet the needs of our customers in the U.S., but allow us to support the expansion of our footprint in Europe.”

