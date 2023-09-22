Air Purifier Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2029 | Sharp, Philips, Panasonic, Daikin, Coway, YADU X Herald

The global Air Purifier market research report published by market insights reports discovers the current outlook in global and key regions from the viewpoint of Major Players, Countries, Product Types, and end industries. This report studies the top players in the global market and divides the Market into several parameters.

The Leading Players in the Global Air Purifier Market :

Sharp, Philips, Panasonic, Daikin, Coway, YADU, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Midea, Blueair, Samsung, Austin, Beiangtech, Lexy and Others.

Industry News:

To enhance the environment inside vehicles and the passenger experience, Panasonic Automotive introduces the nanoeTM X portable air purifier in North America.

The nanoeTM X portable in-vehicle air cleaner has been made available in North America by Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, a tier one automotive supplier. This air purifier helps prevent the growth of mold, germs, viruses, and allergies on surfaces as well as in the air.

This report segments the global Air Purifier market based on the types are:

Residential

Commercial

Other

Based on application, the Global Air Purifier market is segmented into:

HEPA

Activated Carbon

UV Technology

Ion and Ozone Generator

Other

Regional Analysis of the Air Purifier Market:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of the Air Purifier Market in these regions, from 2023 to 2029 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia–Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast).

