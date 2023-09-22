Fulcrum Therapeutics To Participate At The Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

The webcast of the presentation will be accessible here and through the Investor Relations section of the Fulcrum website at An archived replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days.

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum's two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and pociredir, formerly FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and other hemoglobinopathies. Fulcrum's proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeekTM, identifies drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit and follow us on Twitter @FulcrumTx and LinkedIn .

