Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(S)

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 21 September 2023 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 121.77 pence (including accrued income).

Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

