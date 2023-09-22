Fixing of interest rate trigger

Jyske Realkredit has finished the bond sales connected to the refinancing of adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) loans with annual refinancing on 1st of October 2023.

The level of interest rate, which would trigger a maturity extension at next year's refinancing, is now fixed.

ISIN DK0009411829 Interest rate trigger is fixed at 8,71%

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, executive director, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.com.



Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit

Previously set interest trigger levels:

ISIN DK0009406829 Interest rate trigger is fixed at 6,59%

ISIN DK0009409765 Interest rate trigger is fixed at 8,27%

ISIN DK0009406316 Interest rate trigger is fixed at 8,33%

ISIN DK0009408361 Interest rate trigger is fixed at 7,94%

ISIN DK0009408445 Interest rate trigger is fixed at 8,07%

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails