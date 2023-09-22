Business Reporter: Taking Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Software To The Next Level

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) How AI can improve the customer experience by simplifying data onboarding
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Jim Forger, Vice President of Business Solutions at Kodak Alaris, explores how the right Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) software integrates with the latest AI tools to revolutionise data onboarding and information management.
Data onboarding involves the collection, organisation, and processing of new data from various sources. Most businesses have constant inflows of data from multiple sources in a variety of formats. Therefore, it's critical to have a system that can consistently onboard data of all kinds, automatically validate it for accuracy and completeness, and then deliver it to business systems such as CRM, ERP, and EHR applications. This is what IDP software achieves, and the most effective IDP solutions today are ones that can integrate with the top document AI platforms to stay up to date with the latest machine learning capabilities.
Most IDP solutions already have optical and intelligent character recognition (OCR and ICR) capabilities built in to extract information from documents, as well as data validation and classification algorithms. However, the ability to leverage the latest AI tools takes these capabilities to an even higher level of accuracy and intelligent automation.
The ability to automate document processing tasks--while enabling continuous data quality improvements via machine learning--significantly expands the breadth of IDP use cases. Common applications of this technology include the optimisation of financial reporting, claims processing, order and inventory management, customer and patient onboarding, accounts payable processes, and legal documentation.
By integrating IDP solutions with leading AI platforms, businesses can amplify their data processing systems to evolve at the speed of Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, ensuring reliable high-quality data and faster data processing to improve response times and better customer outcomes.
To learn more about the opportunities IDP solutions present, read the article on Business Reporter .
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
About Kodak Alaris
Kodak Alaris is a leading provider of enterprise data capture and intelligent document processing solutions that simplify business processes. Powered by decades of image science innovation, our award-winning software, document scanners, and professional services are available worldwide and through our network of channel partners.
© 2023 Kodak Alaris Inc. TM/MC/MR: Alaris
All trademarks and trade names used are the property of their respective holders. The Kodak trademark and trade dress are used under license from Eastman Kodak Company.
