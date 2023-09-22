ĒISA Releases New Pop Single Ramen On Melrose

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The brilliant sound design speaks a universal love language in ĒISA's latest single, "Ramen on Melrose," now available at all digital stores. My memories painted a strong picture in my mind, and I felt the need to document them lyrically and creatively through visual art and music.” - ĒISALOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- One year ago, ĒISA made her first public introduction to the music industry with the release of her debut single, "Only if You let it." The single peaked at #8 on the All Access What's In Store Charts for retail store play and gained global attention from Spotify playlist curators, grammy award-winning music producers, and the media, including an interview with celebrity host Mario Lopez. Trailing behind were two follow-up singles, including "Heaven" and a holiday cover of "White Christmas," which carried her through the end of 2022. "Ramen on Melrose " is ĒISA's first single of 2023 and a long-awaited, highly anticipated production that showcases her multifaceted skill set as a singer-songwriter, performer, director, and overall creative visionary. "Ramen on Melrose" is now available at all digital stores.
"Ramen on Melrose" (ROM) is co-written by ĒISA, Robbie Dean, and Chlo Subia, produced by Thomas Barsoe and Robbie Dean of OC Hit, and mixed and mastered by Grammy-award winning producer/engineer Philip Allen (Adele 21). The mid-tempo commercial Top 40 pop track has a runtime of 2:58 and features vocals, guitar, keys, drums, and authentic traditional Japanese instruments, including the koto and shakuhachi, which were incorporated in an effort to paint an atmospheric mood of the Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles, California that inspired this project.
"Ramen on Melrose" is a relatable story of the memories that leave lasting impressions long after the demise of any meaningful relationship. It tells a universal story of love and loss and incorporates authentic sound design elements that are not commonly used in American Top 40 Pop productions, therefore setting this song apart from the rest. ĒISA's heartfelt emotional performance and catchy chill vocal melody draw in listeners and set a vibe that is hopeful, uplifting and equally melancholic as she confronts the bittersweet feelings that come along with an unresolved ending.
"'Ramen on Melrose' was inspired by a recurring date spot and memories that significantly impacted my life. My memories painted a strong picture in my mind, and I felt the need to document them lyrically and creatively through visual art and music. I hope that people find comfort in the relatability of my personal experiences." ĒISA
The official audio will be accompanied by a music video, which will exclusively premiere on ĒISA's official YouTube channel on September 29, 2023. The enhanced content/ music video was executive produced by D&B Dynasty LLC in collaboration with DNT Entertainment and Imaginative Media and was co-directed by ĒISA herself and Dani N Thompson, with the support of producer and 1st AD Manny Mijares and producer and 2nd AD Anika Perera. The video was creatively directed by Joelle Cary, Hair, and Makeup by Argenis Pinal, DP'd By Lei Deng with the support of crew including Nathaniel Jones (1st AC), Matias Wajner (Steadicam), Samuel Kim (Gaffer), Tigran Tsolakyan (Grip), and PA's Mckenna Solberg and Martin Perez. The video features a cast of 14 industry influencers, including ĒISA, Bryan Bonilla, Pierce Brown, David Christian, Stefan Benz, Capri Everitt, Paris Naumovski, Ryker Baloun, Sienna Melgoza, Alexandra Bull, Camilla Iida, Cassidy Naber, Kenny Nguyen and Lucy Nguyen. The music video was filmed on the Tiny Tokyo film set at Cinepacks Studios and features authentic Japanese food from Ramen Melrose.
More About the Song
More about EISA
ĒISA is a singer/songwriter from Las Vegas, NV, and is currently based out of Los Angeles, CA. With support from her family and artist development and label service partners Thomas Barsoe of OC Hit and Dani N Thompson of DNT Entertainment, ĒISA launched her independent label, EISA RECORDS LLC in the summer of 2022. Her music has been played in retail stores throughout the country, she has been featured on hundreds of Spotify playlists in interviews with prominent TV personalities, and her growing catalog of original music has captured the attention of the music industry and a growing social media audience of fans from all over the world. With the release of "Only if You let it," "Heaven," and "Ramen on Melrose," ĒISA is writing her name into pop music history and has big plans for a successful future in Pop music.
