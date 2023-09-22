TSS Photography Franchise Wins 2023 Top Franchises For Women Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Franchise Business Reviews Top Franchise for Women Award
Franchise Business Reviews Top Franchises for Women Award is based on data collected from female franchise owners across 322 franchise brands.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In celebration of American Business Women's Day on September 22, TSS Photography is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious '2023 Top Franchises for Women' by Franchise Business Review . This award is based on data collected from female franchise owners across 322 franchise brands, representing over 8,100 female franchise owners.
Over the past decade, women have increasingly turned to franchising, with one-third (32%) of all franchises now owned by women. A remarkable 87% of women reported that they enjoy owning and operating their own businesses. Additionally, on average, women are 3% more satisfied overall than men when it comes to franchise ownership.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition, as it highlights the satisfaction and success of our female franchise owners,” said Alison Counts, Director of TSS Photography Franchising.“We believe in empowering all of our franchisees, and this award is a testament to the supportive and rewarding environment we have created for women in our network.”
TSS Photography has consistently been at the forefront of providing franchise opportunities that are both profitable and fulfilling. This award underscores the company's commitment to fostering a culture that supports and celebrates the achievements of its female franchisees.
About TSS Photography
TSS Photography is a leader in the school, sports and event photography, providing high-quality photography services and products to schools, youth sports leagues, and other organizations across the United States. With a network of dedicated franchisees, TSS Photography is committed to capturing memories that last a lifetime while providing a rewarding and supportive environment for its franchise owners.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review is a leading market research firm specializing in franchisee satisfaction and performance. Each year, it conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and publishes its findings in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises.
