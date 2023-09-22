Cardless ATM Market Expected To Reach $5.2 Billion By 2031 | HSBC Bank A.S., GRG Banking, ICICI Bank Ltd

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cardless ATM market garnered $2.0 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $5.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The research provides a detailed segmentation of the global cardless ATM market based on Type, Technology, End User, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the off-site ATM segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around half of the global cardless ATM market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the other segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on technology, the near-field communication (NFC) segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global cardless ATM market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the Quick Response (QR) Codes segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end users, the bank and financial institutions segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global cardless ATM market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the independent ATM deployer segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global cardless ATM market share. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031.

Leading market players of the global cardless ATM market analyzed in the research include Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fujitsu, Santander Group, GRG Banking, NCR Corporation, HSBC Bank A.S., Wells Fargo, Barclays Bank PLC, ICICI Bank Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cardless ATM market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

