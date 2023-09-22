Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

HANGZHOU -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold summit talks at the West Lake in Hangzhou, China.

HANGZHOU, China -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah hosts senior Huwawei executives

HANGZHOU -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabahآ's meeting with Huawei executives in Hangzhou "very productive," Minister Al-Aiban says.

AMMAN -- Jordan and Germany sign a soft loan agreement worth 22.4 euros (USD 23.87 million) for securing education for Syrian students.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait oil shed 60 cents falling to USD 96.08 pb Thursday vs USD 96.68 pb Wednesday.

GAZA -- A young Palestinian dies after suffering injuries with Israeli troops' bullets during clashes.

