Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the Kingdom's national day.
HANGZHOU -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold summit talks at the West Lake in Hangzhou, China.
HANGZHOU, China -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah hosts senior Huwawei executives
HANGZHOU -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabahآ's meeting with Huawei executives in Hangzhou "very productive," Minister Al-Aiban says.
AMMAN -- Jordan and Germany sign a soft loan agreement worth 22.4 euros (USD 23.87 million) for securing education for Syrian students.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait oil shed 60 cents falling to USD 96.08 pb Thursday vs USD 96.68 pb Wednesday.
GAZA -- A young Palestinian dies after suffering injuries with Israeli troops' bullets during clashes.
