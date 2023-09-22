Ukraine Receives Another EUR 1.5B In Macro-Financial Assistance From EU

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Therefore, this year Ukraine's state budget has already received EUR 13.5 billion as concessional funds from the EU.

The MFA is provided on unprecedentedly concessional terms and is used to finance the priority expenditures of Ukraine's state budget.

“The EU's macro-financial assistance is a significant contribution to ensuring financial stability and accelerating the victory in the war. I am grateful to my colleagues from all EU institutions for their leadership in supporting Ukraine and for the rhythmic provision of funds, which helps the Ukrainian state to timely and fully finance State Budget expenditures, especially social and humanitarian ones,” Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said.

According to the ministry, the next three tranches are expected to be transferred by the end of 2023, subject to Ukraine's compliance with the structural policy conditions agreed by the parties.

A reminder that the current MFA programme provides for a total financing of EUR 18 billion.