Atmosphere At Grace Of Nature International Tournament In Azerbaijan Friendly - Participating Gymast

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 22. The
atmosphere at the "Grace of Nature" International Rhythmic
Gymnastics Tournament in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan is friendly, we
were received warmly and hospitably, Nuray Mammadova, a participant
of the tournament, a young gymnast, told Trend .
"Despite the fact that everyone wants to show the best result,
to win medals, there are friendly relations between the
participants of the tournament, we try to help each other, to give
some advice. The tournament is organized at a high level, the
audience is interested in watching how gymnasts perform", said the
student of the Ojag Sports Club.
According to Mammadova, the most important thing when going out
on the carpet is to cope with excitement.
"The coach said, the main thing is not to worry, and, of course,
not to lose gymnastic equipment. And it is also important to smile,
in general a positive attitude always helps," she added.
The international rhythmic gymnastics tournament "Grace of
Nature," dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader
Heydar Aliyev, is held in Nakhchivan on September 21–22.
About 250 gymnasts representing teams from Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan are participating in the competitions held in four age
categories. Gymnasts from 20 clubs in Baku and the regions of
Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Agdash, Mingachevir, Oguz, Gakh,
Shamkir, and Zagatala) participate in the tournament.
The competitions are held at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports
Complex.
