Atmosphere At Grace Of Nature International Tournament In Azerbaijan Friendly - Participating Gymast

"Despite the fact that everyone wants to show the best result, to win medals, there are friendly relations between the participants of the tournament, we try to help each other, to give some advice. The tournament is organized at a high level, the audience is interested in watching how gymnasts perform", said the student of the Ojag Sports Club.

According to Mammadova, the most important thing when going out on the carpet is to cope with excitement.

"The coach said, the main thing is not to worry, and, of course, not to lose gymnastic equipment. And it is also important to smile, in general a positive attitude always helps," she added.

The international rhythmic gymnastics tournament "Grace of Nature," dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, is held in Nakhchivan on September 21–22.

About 250 gymnasts representing teams from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are participating in the competitions held in four age categories. Gymnasts from 20 clubs in Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Agdash, Mingachevir, Oguz, Gakh, Shamkir, and Zagatala) participate in the tournament.

The competitions are held at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex.