Azerbaijani And Turkish Military Lawyers Hold Meeting


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. A meeting of military lawyers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye was held, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the plan of military cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, the International Military Cooperation Department hosted a meeting of experts specializing in military law.

At the meeting, issues of exchange of experience on military legislation, integration of military legislative acts of the fraternal country into the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, development of a mechanism for the application of international law and conventions in combat and operational situation were discussed in detail.

The sides also exchanged views on the study of advanced experience in the military service activities of lawyers, their education abroad, as well as prospects for bilateral cooperation and a number of other issues.

