Azerbaijani And Turkish Military Lawyers Hold Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. A meeting of
military lawyers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye was held, Trend reports via the
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
According to the plan of military cooperation between the
Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry
of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, the International
Military Cooperation Department hosted a meeting of experts
specializing in military law.
At the meeting, issues of exchange of experience on military
legislation, integration of military legislative acts of the
fraternal country into the legislation of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, development of a mechanism for the application of
international law and conventions in combat and operational
situation were discussed in detail.
The sides also exchanged views on the study of advanced
experience in the military service activities of lawyers, their
education abroad, as well as prospects for bilateral cooperation
and a number of other issues.
MENAFN22092023000187011040ID1107121063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.