Smalo Launches The First AI-Powered Smart E-Bike

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Smalo E-Bikes , a new brand of electric bikes designed by leading builder BESV, debuts in the United States beginning September 25, 2023. The two models showcase sleek, gorgeous styling with ground-breaking technologic functioning powered by artificial intelligence to make cycling more accessible and smarter than ever before.

Smalo E-Bikes, a new brand of electric bikes designed by leading builder BESV, debuts in the United States beginning September 25, 2023. The two models showcase sleek, gorgeous styling with ground-breaking technologic functioning powered by artificial intelligence to make cycling more accessible and smarter than ever before.

The Smalo LX2 is equipped with the proprietary G2 intelligent technology developed by BESV. It detects the user's ongoing riding behavior and the surrounding environmental factors, and uses artificial intelligence to analyze and simulate the rider's mindset in diverse riding situations, which then automatically and instantaneously executes similar gear-shifting and pedal-assist decisions on your behalf when activated. It creates a refined and smooth riding experience, but relieves the rider from manual efforts, and empowers them to effortlessly handle starts, accelerations, and long journeys.

The Smalo PX2 is designed for smaller riders, and its compact form is especially useful in urban areas. With more torque resulting from its smaller wheel size, the PX2 has a rear brake light and adaptive front headlight as well as disc brakes and a rear shock that maximizes comfort. The 375Wh battery carries you up to 50 miles and recharging only takes 3.5 hours.

Through intelligent automated riding assistance, the bikes and accompanying app (Smalo app for iOS and Android) use AI to learn a rider's power output and not only provide automatic shifting, but also predictive range based on their power output and riding patterns.

Connectivity at the Click of a Button: Offering Peace of Mind at All Times

Smalo takes a comprehensive view of the rider-bike relationship, accounting for all aspects and operating around the clock. Not only does Smalo provide an innovative AI riding experience, but also seamless connectivity that caters to before, during, and after your ride. This means riders can leave any worries about their bike conditions behind and embark on every journey with an augmented sense of peace.

Using the new BESV Smart Plus app in conjunction with IoT and cloud computing technology, Smalo owners have the ability to perform remote management and system diagnosis to stay on top of their e-bike's conditions. To give a few examples: owners can use the app to check their bike's current location and battery capacity, set up security measures such as a theft alarm and bike-down alerts. When they approach the bike to get ready for a ride, unlocking its electric lock using the app is intuitive and simple. Additionally, they have the capability to conduct over-the-air firmware updates to optimize the e-bike's performance. Should they find any abnormalities during the ride, the app and bike system can detect and guide owners through troubleshooting, minimizing interruptions to their journeys.

All sales will be available online, with pre-ordering beginning September 15. A testimony of Smalo's dedication to service, the bikes will be delivered first to California customers beginning at the end of November, with other states' deliveries rolling out throughout 2024. Pre-order deposits are only $150 and are fully refundable.



Highlights:



Optimized riding assistance: Switches gears (7-speed) and adjusts pedal assist automatically.

In-depth remote bike connectivity, including remote system analysis, bike locating, theft alarm, bike-down alert, battery capacity monitoring, full-charge notification, low-battery alert, etc.

Smart electric lock can be unlocked either through our app or by entering a passcode directly on the bike.

Integrated LED display: Access comprehensive riding data without needing a phone, and it's easily readable even in direct sunlight.

Enhanced convenience and safety with automatic headlights, brake lights, and a built-in horn. Fast charging and large battery capacity for a great range. Bringing you up to 73 miles of adventures with pedal assist, and charges in about 3.5 hours using the included 4A fast charger.

Sales information:

Smalo's series of products will be available for preorder on September 25, 2023. Deliveries to California only until Jan. 1, 2024.

Press Assets: You can find a link to our images here.

MSRPs:

LX2 – $2,980

PX2 – $2,880

*Smalo LX2 has automatic pedal assist adjustment and gear shifting functions.

*Smalo PX2 has automatic pedal assist adjustment function and no automatic gear shifting function.

Test rides

Test ride appointments are now available at a local bike shop in San Jose. Visit for more details.

Press Contact: Zach Pickett, OutsidePR ([email protected] )

About Smalo

Smalo is devoted to crafting sleek, contemporary smart e-bikes that reach new heights of human-centricity and user-friendliness. Through a harmonious interplay of cutting-edge software, hardware, IoT, and AI innovation, Smalo is simplifying biking, minimizing usage complexities, and paving the way for a green world where everyone's excited about pedaling. Smalo is the fresh sub-brand by BESV, introduced in 2023 to audiences in the United States and Japan.



SOURCE Smalo