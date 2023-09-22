Ovhcloud® US Appoints New Vice President Of Technical Operations

RESTON, Va., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OVHcloud® US – a leading global cloud provider, today announced the appointment of Brandon Burge as the company's Vice President of Technical Operations. With more than 20 years of IT architecture, engineering, and system administration, he joins OVHcloud US with the goal of improving and streamlining global operations while providing strategic leadership to teams and projects supporting the company's mission of providing sustainable cloud solutions.

"One of the things I pride myself on is operation excellence and streamlining processes to ensure the business runs smoothly and efficiently," said Brandon Burge, OVHcloud US Vice President of Technical Operations. "In addition to providing strategic leadership to multiple teams and projects, I like to focus on the technical proficiency of our people to make sure we're bringing the kinds of technologies our customers need and that our cloud architecture and services remain competitive with other providers."

Burge has extensive experience managing complex cloud environments. In his previous role, he was the head of platform operations and support at Google Distributed Hosted Cloud where he constructed and managed new global cloud offerings for government customers. Prior to that, he spent several years at Oracle as a senior leader of technical operations for its Government Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) program.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Brandon to OVHcloud US. He has a remarkable background that makes him a great fit and we are thrilled to have him as part of our team," said OVHcloud US General Manager Jeffrey Gregor. "Brandon brings years of experience building very complex cloud environments, and I am confident his abilities and leadership will have immediate positive impacts on our entire organization and customers."

In Burge's new role, he will continue to help build and develop OVHcloud's product portfolio and sustainability mission, with the goal of continuing the level of personalized support OVHcloud US provides to its customers.

"When I started looking into OVHcloud, I was very interested in their customer-centric approach and their belief in creating an environment for their customers to innovate. This is truly different from the hyperscalers in that customers can freely innovate with transparent pricing and in an open environment. OVHcloud really wants its customers to succeed. I wanted to be part of that vision and am looking forward to contributing to OVHcloud in this area," Burge added.

About OVHcloud US

OVHcloud US is a subsidiary of OVHcloud, a global player and Europe's leading cloud provider operating more than 400,000 servers within 37 data centers across four continents. For 20 years, the Group has relied on an integrated model that provides complete control of its value chain from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach allows it to independently cover all the uses of its 1.6 million customers in more than 140 countries. OVHcloud now offers latest generation solutions combining performance, price predictability, and total sovereignty over their data to support their growth in complete freedom.

