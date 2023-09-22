Kuwait Crown Prince, Chinese Pres. Hold Summit Talks In Hangzhou

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) HANGZHOU, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Chinese President Xi Jinping held summit talks at the West Lake in Hangzhou, China, on Friday.
His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and extended an official invitation for President Xi to visit the State of Kuwait.
The two leaders discussed the historic bilateral relations which dated back to over 50 years and means of further strengthening them with the objective of boosting prosperity of the two peoples, and contribute to progress and development.
The two leaders also discussed the desire to cement the strategic partnership between Kuwait and China, in addition to exchanging views over a host of regional and international development.
The talks were held in an amicable atmosphere which reflected the spirit of understanding and friendship between the two countries and their desire to promote cooperation in all domains.
The official talks were attended by the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Crown Prince. (end)
bs
MENAFN22092023000071011013ID1107121037
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.