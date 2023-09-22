Arsenal Captain Odegaard Signs New Contract

London: Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has signed a new five-year contract at the club, becoming the latest player to commit his long-term future to the Gunners.

The 24-year-old midfielder follows in the footsteps of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba, who have all extended their deals.

The former Real Madrid player scored 15 Premier League goals and provided seven assists as the Gunners finished second behind Manchester City last season.

He has three goals in all competitions this season.

"It was an easy decision for me," said the Norway international, who initially joined on loan from Real in January 2021.

"As I said many times, I felt connected and I felt at home here since the first day.

"Also, I was moving around a lot (during loan spells) and struggling to really settle down, so I felt like I needed a place to come and settle down and to kind of find a home."

Odegaard said the spate of players signing new deals reflected the positive direction of the club under manager Mikel Arteta.

"What we're doing is really special and the players see what the manager wants to do and how the club is progressing, the connection we now have with the fans," he said.

"I think it's a no-brainer for the players to be part of that. With so many hungry young players, it's a great place to be."

Arteta said Friday that the new deal was "great news" for Arsenal.

"I'm really happy for him as well and he deserves it, and it just shows that there are many ways to make it.

"In the end it's about finding a place where you feel comfortable, valued and able to express your talent. I think he's found that place, he's respected and loved by everybody and he fully deserves what he's doing."

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League table ahead of Sunday's home match against Tottenham.