Govcio Media & Research Recognizes Health IT Leaders With Flywheel Awards

Health IT Summit Flywheel Award Winners

"It is our goal to continuously recognize these transformative leaders in health IT," said GovCIO Media & Research Editor-in-Chief Amy Kluber. "The Health IT Summit is a unique opportunity to learn from leaders who are shaping the future of public health, and we are thrilled to have been able to recognize some of them."

The awards presentation featured five categories: Digital Transformer, Innovation Champions, Health Equity Advocates, Interoperability Leader, and Rising Star. Among those recognized were leaders from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), Defense Department, the Department of Veterans Affairs. The winners were:

Digital Transformer

Andrea Fletcher, Chief Digital Strategy Officer at CMS

Innovation Champions



Neil C. Evans, MD, Chief Officer for the Office of Connected Care at VHA and the Senior Advisor to the CIO at VA Renee Wegrzyn, Director of ARPA-H

Health Equity Advocates



Adm. Rachel Levine, MD, Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS Dr. Ernest Moy, Executive Director for the Office of Health Equity at VHA

Interoperability Leader

Amanda Cournoyer, Data and Interoperability Director for EHRM-IO at VA

Rising Star

Sanja Basaric, AI Program Lead at HHS

"I am humbled to share this recognition with so many distinguished federal colleagues," said Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health, HHS. "Achieving health equity requires valuing everyone. That means making focused and ongoing efforts to end inequalities, eliminate the impacts of injustice and improve health. We can do better, and we must do better."

Visit the GovCIO Media & Research Health IT Summit page to view a recap of the entire event and session recordings.



About GovCIO Media & Research





GovCIO Media & Research is an independent media company owned by GovCIO that provides insights and analysis on federal IT innovation and is the leading industry solutions resource. Our team utilizes a multi-platform approach to today's most pressing issues through video, podcasts, events, articles, and special reports that keep federal IT decision-makers informed on technology's impact on government.



Let us show you what we can do. Visit for more information.



Media Contact





Emyly Hall

Public Relations & Corporate Marketing Specialist

[email protected]



SOURCE GovCIO