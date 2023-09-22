Snail, Inc. Announces The Launch Of The Arkade Ambassador Program

Designed in alignment with the upcoming release of ARK: Survival Ascended, the Program is tailored to offer influencers and streamers a unique and engaging streaming experience. Participants will receive an early access code to the game and can undertake specific activities to earn digital tickets (or points), which can then be redeemed for bespoke rewards including, but not limited to, custom ARK merchandise, streaming equipment, and PC components. In addition, each participant will automatically be enrolled in a grand giveaway and raffle. Detailed information about the ARKade Ambassador Program is available on the official ARKade pre-registration website .

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented:“Reimagining the classic arcade concept as ARKade offers an innovative approach to connecting with the player community. We expect this initiative bolstering the prominence of ARK: Survival Ascended while enabling content creators to produce unique content and enhance player engagements. Our commitment remains steadfast in exploring fresh strategies to elevate player engagement and deliver unparalleled experiences.”

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

