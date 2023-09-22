NYU Langone Health Ranked No. 1 In The Nation For Quality And Patient Safety

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

NYU Langone Health has once again been named No. 1 in the nation for quality and patient safety by Vizient, Inc., a leading healthcare performance improvement organization that determines its rankings based on mortality and infection rates, patient experience scores, and other critical quality measures. At a ceremony hosted by Vizient in Las Vegas last evening, NYU Langone received the Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award for superior performance in patient care and the Ambulatory Quality and Accountability Award for excellence in outpatient care.

NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island was also named No. 1 nationally in the Birnbaum Quality Leadership ranking of specialized complex care medical centers, and NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn also ranked among the top 10 in its category. Vizient determines the rankings among participating institutions and counts among its membership 97 percent of academic medical centers in the United States.

"Where patients get their care matters. Each day we have the opportunity to make a difference in someone's life and we take that responsibility seriously, striving for excellence in everything we do," said Robert I. Grossman, MD, CEO of NYU Langone Health and dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "I'm grateful to our dedicated teams who achieved this national recognition, working tirelessly to deliver the best outcomes and one consistently high standard of care for our patients."

The Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award

The Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Award, named in memory of NYU Langone's former chief of hospital operations, ranks NYU Langone hospitals in Manhattan as No. 1 out of 116 comprehensive academic medical centers for the second year in a row. The award recognizes NYU Langone for delivering high-quality care based on safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency, patient-centeredness, and equity.

"For a campus with such high volume and complex cases, this award provides a wonderful moment to take pride in our work," said Fritz François, MD, executive vice president and vice dean, chief of hospital operations. "Bernie Birnbaum dedicated his career at NYU Langone to improving quality, safety, and patient experience and I can think of no better way to honor his memory."

NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island ranked No. 1 among 154 large specialized complex medical centers in the nation, rising to the top spot after ranking fifth last year.

"Ranking not just number one on Long Island, or in New York, but first in the nation is incredible recognition of the unparalleled care we provide at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island," said Joseph J. Greco, MD, executive vice president and chief of hospital operations. "Our patients are the greatest beneficiary of achievements like this and we're so grateful they have put their trust in us."

NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn ranked No. 7 in the nation in the same category, continuing to stand out in a borough where it remains the only hospital with an "A" rating on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade and with Magnet-recognition for excellence in nursing by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

"As the only hospital in Brooklyn recognized as a Vizient 2023 Top Performer, NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn is a beacon for exceptional healthcare," said Bret J. Rudy, MD, executive vice president and chief of hospital operations. "We are proud to serve the diverse communities of Brooklyn and provide top quality and safety outcomes."

The Ambulatory Quality and Accountability Award

The Ambulatory Quality and Accountability Award from Vizient honors NYU Langone as the No. 1 physician practice out of 62 networks nationwide. NYU Langone has been ranked as the top performer in outpatient care for eight of the nine years since the award was created in 2015, in recognition of its excellence in delivering high-quality care in five key domains: access to care, quality, efficiency, continuum of care, and equity. NYU Langone's outpatient network comprises more than 320 locations in the New York metropolitan area and in Florida.

"This important recognition from Vizient applies equally to our growing outpatient network," said Andrew W. Brotman, MD, executive vice president and vice dean for clinical affairs and strategy, chief clinical officer at NYU Langone. "As we continue to grow our clinical services and geographic footprint, we are able to expand access to the best physicians and care right in their neighborhood."

