Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 37 0115

| Series
| RIKB 26 1015
| RIKS 37 0115
| Settlement Date
| 09/27/2023
| 09/27/2023
| Total Amount Allocated (MM)
| 2,401
| 2,206
| All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
| 94.400
| /
| 8.920
| 81.010
| /
| 2.720
| Total Number of Bids Received
| 23
| 26
| Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
| 5,151
| 6,771
| Total Number of Successful Bids
| 13
| 11
| Number of Bids Allocated in Full
| 13
| 11
| Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
| 94.400
| /
| 8.920
| 81.010
| /
| 2.720
| Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
| 94.550
| /
| 8.860
| 81.450
| /
| 2.676
| Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
| 94.400
| /
| 8.920
| 81.010
| /
| 2.720
| Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
| 94.444
| /
| 8.900
| 81.169
| /
| 2.704
| Best Bid (Price / Yield)
| 94.550
| /
| 8.860
| 81.450
| /
| 2.676
| Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
| 94.207
| /
| 9.000
| 79.753
| /
| 2.850
| Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
| 94.361
| /
| 8.940
| 80.818
| /
| 2.740
| Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
| 100.00 %
| 100.00 %
| Bid to Cover Ratio
| 2.15
| 3.07
