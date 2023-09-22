Friday, 22 September 2023 04:08 GMT

Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 37 0115


9/22/2023 7:47:16 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 26 1015 RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 09/27/2023 09/27/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,401 2,206
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 94.400 / 8.920 81.010 / 2.720
Total Number of Bids Received 23 26
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,151 6,771
Total Number of Successful Bids 13 11
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 13 11
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 94.400 / 8.920 81.010 / 2.720
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 94.550 / 8.860 81.450 / 2.676
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 94.400 / 8.920 81.010 / 2.720
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 94.444 / 8.900 81.169 / 2.704
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 94.550 / 8.860 81.450 / 2.676
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 94.207 / 9.000 79.753 / 2.850
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 94.361 / 8.940 80.818 / 2.740
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.15 3.07














MENAFN22092023004107003653ID1107120988

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search