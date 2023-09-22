Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mothercare plc

Director/PDMR shareholdings

Mothercare plc has been notified that on 22 September 2023, 945,832 Mothercare plc shares were purchased by Zodiac Executive Pension Scheme of which Mr Whiley is the sole beneficiary.

Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:

Mothercare plc (the“ Company ”)

Transaction notification

