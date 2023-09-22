Luxury Living In The Heart Of Calgary: The Loft Office To Residential Conversion Project

AJ Slivinski, President of Zen Residential Group Ltd., is honored to have been chosen to complete the branding, marketing, lease-up, property management, and asset management of The Loft.“This project will enhance the downtown core and with our resident experience/concierge and technology enhancements this will be an exceptional living quarter,” says Slivinski.

The Loft is in the heart of Calgary, just steps away from the city's best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. The building is also conveniently located near public transportation, making it easy for residents to get around the city.

The Loft is part of the City of Calgary's Downtown Calgary Development Incentive Program, which is designed to encourage development in the downtown core and help create vibrant, livable communities. Bob Fitzpatrick, President of P3IMC Real Estate 4th Avenue Inc, said,“We are thrilled to be part of this program and to bring new life to the downtown core with The Loft conversion.”

The Loft will feature a variety of amenities, including a rooftop patio, fitness center, and concierge services. Residents will also enjoy modern finishes, such as stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and in-suite laundry.

Zen Residential Group Ltd. and P3IMC Real Estate are excited to bring this new living quarter to the heart of Calgary. With its modern amenities and convenient location, The Loft is sure to be a popular destination for those looking for a luxurious living experience.

