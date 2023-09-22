Altenew Fulfills Every Crafter's Wish With New Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Answering the demand for innovative and easy-to-use craft items, Altenew launches its September 2023 release full of stunning stamps, dies, stencils & more. These tubes will empower you to create confidently - and that's the Artistry guarantee!” - Jen Rzasa, Altenew Vice President of Product DevelopmentNEW YORK, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Altenew , a trailblazing name in the world of arts and craft supplies, made September 2023 an unforgettable month for crafters and artists worldwide with its highly anticipated release. Boasting an array of captivating products, including five new paper crafting ensembles, fresh dye ink in existing Crisp Dye Ink colors, a new product category of Artists' Watercolor Tubes , alongside watercolor paper Sheets in hot press and cold press variations, this release revolutionized the creative landscape and fueled the imagination of crafters and artists everywhere.
The forthcoming September ensembles from Altenew are meticulously curated sets focusing on enchanting elements: gems, diamonds, mushrooms, floral motifs, and enchanting mirrors. These ensembles combine matching and coordinating products, ensuring crafters have everything they need to bring their artistic visions to life. From stunning greeting cards to exquisite scrapbooking pages, these ensembles provide an all-in-one solution for crafters to explore their creativity without limitations.
Additionally, Altenew's commitment to pushing artistic boundaries is also epitomized by their new range of Artists' Watercolor Tubes in 8ml sizes. These tubes are a testament to the brand's dedication to innovation, offering crafters and artists an expanded product category for their watercoloring needs. With specially-curated colors that can be bought individually, these watercolor tubes boast rich pigments that effortlessly color mix, blend, and layer.
"Straight from the tube, our colors radiate beauty while their seamless blendability and precise lightfastness conquer challenges like color mixing. Whether you're a seasoned artist or a budding enthusiast, these tubes will empower you to create confidently - and that's the Artistry guarantee!" stated Jennifer Rsaza, VP of Product Development.
They also released new watercolor paper sheets in both hot-pressed and cold-pressed variations. The hot press variation offers a smooth surface, ideal for intricate details and delicate washes, while the cold press variation presents a textured surface that captures the essence of traditional watercolor techniques.
However, no monthly release is complete without the popular Marvelous Monthly Series, a collection of beloved paper crafting subscription plans. This month, this NY-based company made crafters swoon with its monthly bundles. Starting with the Build-A-Garden: Frilly Begonia, this new addition showcases two exquisite arrangements of begonia flowers, elegantly capturing their delicate beauty and frilly texture. This stamp and stencil set and its add-on die became another must-have for easy floral layouts and backgrounds on crafters' projects.
In a move that reaffirms its commitment to capturing nature's beauty, Altenew invited die cutting enthusiasts to fashion remarkably lifelike Japanese camellias through its Craft-A-Flower: Japanese Camellia. The die set flawlessly replicates the distinct silhouette of Camellia blooms, characterized by their elegant overlapping petals.
Of course, the Craft-Your-Life Project Kit also brought something to the show with its crafter-favorite feature: large floral images for coloring! The Craft Your Life Project Kit: Sunshine Flowers features two large peony designs accompanied by versatile sentiments with heartwarming messages. Everyone who created projects with this month's kits was blown away at the turnout of stunning designs.
For the lovers of mini stamp and die bundles, this month's Mini Delight: Radiating Beauty was an instant success. With an elegantly layered flower design accompanied by a delicate leaf and heartfelt sentiments, this set seamlessly integrates into any craft collection, promising to elevate DIY projects to new heights.
True to its promise of giving crafters more inspiration even with just one bundle, Altenew took this month's Dynamic Duo: Wildflower Bouquet to a whole new level. This versatile stencil and stamp set showcases a delightful array of wildflowers that crafters can arrange and ink-blend in a number of ways. They can make enchanting bouquets or use masking techniques to create individual flowers - the possibilities are limitless.
Last but not least, the perfect bundle to top off this month's great lineup is the Spark Joy: Folk Mandala. This hot foil plate set boasts an exquisite folk-inspired mandala characterized by its bold lines and captivating shapes. Crafters were delighted with the plate's versatility as it effortlessly transforms into a mesmerizing background or a striking focal point within various projects.
Overall, Altenew has left an indelible mark on every crafter's heart and creative space, and it's no wonder why. Time and time again, this NY company continues to impress and wow crafters with its one-of-a-kind designs. With every release, the brand steadfastly maintains its tradition of excellence, unceasingly presenting novel ideas and igniting the creative spirit of crafters across the globe.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
