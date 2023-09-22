Five Reasons Golfers Are Flocking To Tidewater Golf Club This Fall

The crystal award for Tidewater Golf Club winning South Carolina Golf Course of the Year

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Planning for Myrtle Beach's peak fall golf season is underway, and a variety of factors go into course selection, but there is one layout that enjoys nearly unanimous approval - Tidewater Golf Club.

Group leaders, golf packagers, and locals all appreciate the bucket list design. With tee sheets already beginning to fill, here are five things golfers can look forward to this fall at Tidewater.

● It's unsurprising that Tidewater's breathtaking views are highly regarded. Outside of Kiawah's Ocean Course, there isn't a course in South Carolina with a quartet of holes as pretty as 3, 4, 12, and 13 at Tidewater, all of which play along Cherry Grove. Throw in five holes that reside on the Intracoastal Waterway, and Tidewater is the Myrtle Beach area's most Instagram-friendly layout.

● After thriving during the warm summer months, Tidewater's ultradwarf Bermuda grass greens will be in peak condition during the fall months. Lost among the layout's beauty is the quality of its greens complexes, which provide challenges that are alternately subtle and audacious (hello, No. 13!). Tidewater's greens will be in pristine condition this fall.

● The Grand Strand continues to deliver unrivaled value, often through stay-and-play golf packages . Tidewater anchors the Myrtle Beach Elite , a three-night, four-round offer that is among the area's best. Golfers are jumping at the opportunity to pair Tidewater with Arrowhead Country Club, Prestwick Country Club, and Arcadian Shores Golf Club, all of which have been ranked among the area's top 20 layouts.

● With high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and the retreat of the summer humidity, Myrtle Beach's fall weather is idyllic, making it the perfect spot for a buddy's trip before winter descends on our friends in the Northeast and Midwest. There are few things better than a round at Tidewater on a 75-degree day.

● Increasingly, golfers are looking for affirmation from their peers, and Tidewater is among the most positively reviewed courses in all of golf travel. In 734 Google reviews, Tidewater has an average rating of 4.5 stars.

“Might be the best golf experience you can have. Course is beautiful, people are great and helpful,” a 5-star review raves.“If you don't stay for a meal at the restaurant on site, you are making a big mistake.”

In an area that features a multitude of options, Tidewater is on the very short list of Myrtle Beach's best golf courses .

For more information or to book a tee time, visit the course's website at TidewaterGolf.com.

