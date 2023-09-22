Minister Of State Participates In Meeting Of CICA Foreign Ministers

New York: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi participated in the informal ministerial meeting of Foreign Ministers of Member States of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.