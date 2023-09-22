The FIFA Puskás Award: Vote Now For Your Favourite

The FIFA Puskás Award ( ) celebrates the most spectacular goals; Ronaldo, Neymar, and Ibrahimovic among previous winners; Amputee footballer Marcin Oleksy awarded prize for 2022.

Voting is now open

( ) for The FIFA Puskás Award with the shortlist for 2023 featuring a stunning variety of goals from the men's and women's game.

The prize is named after legendary Hungarian striker Ferenc Puskás, famed for his glorious individual strikes, and celebrates the most spectacular goal of the qualifying period – from 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023.

There are eleven contenders for the award this year, and you can watch each of them

( )

before voting for your favourite.

Álvaro

Barreal

FC Cincinnati v Pittsburgh Riverhounds | 06/06/2023

The Argentine winger executed a stunning left-foot volley from well outside the penalty area in Cincinnati's US Open Cup quarter-final clash.

Linda Caicedo

Germany v Colombia | 30/07/2023

Colombia's teenage sensation took the Goal of the Tournament crown from the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for her sensational strike, curling it beyond Merle Frohms' despairing dive into the very top corner.

Julio Enciso

Brighton v Manchester City | 24/05/2023

The Paraguay teenager left Ederson grasping at thin air with his thunderbolt right-foot strike from 25 yards out in the 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Seong-jin Kang

Jordan U-20 v Korea Republic U-20 | 05/03/2023

Kang started out close to the right touchline and accelerated away from three challenges, confused another defender with a series of step-overs and then precisely fired home into the top corner.

Sam Kerr

Australia v England | 16/08/2023

With Australia trailing and needing inspiration, Kerr delivered. The Chelsea forward collected the ball in her own half and advanced at a retreating England defence, before launching a right-foot rocket beyond Mary Earps.



Brian Lozano

Atlas FC v CF América

| 26/02/2023

There are long-range screamers, and then there is this strike. Club América were powerless to prevent the Uruguayan midfielder when he took aim from 35 yards out with a vicious strike which swerved and dipped beyond the goalkeeper's fingertips.

Guilherme Madruga

Novorizontino v Botafogo FC-SP

| 27/06/2023

With his back to goal and defenders close by as the ball bounced in front of him, Madruga executed a superb overhead kick from outside the area which dipped just under the crossbar.

Iván

Morante

UD Ibiza v Burgos | 25/03/2023

Young UD Ibiza midfielder Morante controlled the ball on his chest outside the area, lifted it away from an opponent with a deft touch of his left foot, controlled it on his chest again and then unleashed an unstoppable left-foot volley.

Nuno Santos

Sporting v Boavista | 12/03/2023

Sporting's Portuguese winger produced an audacious left-foot rabona that left defence and goalkeeper flat-footed as it caressed the inside of the post on the way into the net.

Askhat Tagybergen

Kazakhstan v Denmark | 26/03/2023

Receiving possession on the left of the field and well outside the area, the captain connected perfectly with his right foot to send the ball arrowing home and leave one team-mate with his head in his hands in presumed astonishment.

Beatriz Zaneratto

Brazil v Panama | 24/07/2023

A team goal of the very highest quality. Debinha was played in down the left before a deft one-two with Adriana saw her lift the ball into the area. Ary Borges then took control and seemed destined to score, only to elect to roll the ball back to Zaneratto to slot home.

When does voting open?

Voting for the FIFA Puskás Award, which will be presented to the scorer of the best goal during the period from 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023 inclusive, will commence on Friday 22 September and close at midnight CET on Tuesday 10 October.

Rules of Allocation

The winner of the Award will be selected by an international jury comprising, on the one hand, a panel of FIFA Legends and, on the other hand, fans from all over the world registered on FIFA.com.

Each of the two groups of voters within the jury has the same electoral weight irrespective of the actual number of voters in those groups (i.e., the votes of the FIFA Legends and fans shall each make up half of the poll, notwithstanding the number of voters in each group).

Each member of the public registered on FIFAand each FIFA Legend on the panel is entitled to nominate three goals out of the shortlist of eleven compiled. The three goals nominated by each jury member will receive five points, three points or one point respectively, depending on whether the jury member places the goal first (five points), second (three points) or third (one point).

The full voting and award process for each of the awards is detailed in the Rules of Allocation

( ).

