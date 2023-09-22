Community Icon, Field & Main Bank, Named Among The Top Extraordinary Banks In The Nation

Field & Main was recognized with the Institute's BankyTM Award and Institute's Money Smarts BankyTM Award as well Thank God It's Monday!TM Culture BankyTM Award. These awards show Field & Main Bank's commitment to strong community banking. This recognition is given to top community banks across the country to help people find the best banks in their communities.

Extraordinary Banking Award Winner

The Extraordinary BankingTM️ Awards emphasize the indispensable contribution community banks have on their communities-how deeply woven into the fabric of the community they are. Their role in elevating the national economy is profound yet often misunderstood.

Community banks are the beacon that illuminates their local communities and the pillar of small business success.

Roxanne Emmerich, Chair and Founder of The Institute for Extraordinary BankingTM️, proclaimed during the awards ceremony: "Community banks recognize aspirations, dreams, and silent hopes of small businesses and individuals within their communities. The heart and soul of an extraordinary community bank is the visionary blueprint for the community's success and ability to enact that plan. Those banks were chosen to receive this year's Banky awards."

To schedule an interview or get more information, call Sarah Byrant at 270-831-1598 during business hours.

