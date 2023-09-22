Oberheiden P.C. Announces Former U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester To Join Its Federal Litigation Team

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberheiden P.C., a federal compliance and defense firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has announced the addition of Brian J. Kuester to its nationwide network of senior-level attorneys. Licensed to practice in Oklahoma and in multiple federal jurisdictions, Mr. Kuester brings a wealth of legal knowledge and insights to the firm's federal litigation team.

Before joining Oberheiden P.C., Mr. Kuester served as a District Attorney for the State of Oklahoma and as a presidentially nominated and Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). During his tenure as a U.S. Attorney, Mr. Kuester led the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, overseeing all federal civil, criminal, and appellate proceedings along with all federal investigations conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other federal agencies.

Because of his experience at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oklahoma, Mr. Kuester is familiar with the federal government's investigative and prosecutorial tactics, and he leverages his understanding of the government's approach to law enforcement when representing his clients. According to Nick Oberheiden, Founding Attorney of Oberheiden P.C., "As a former U.S. Attorney, Mr. Kuester has the level of experience our clients need when facing high-stakes federal investigations and litigation."

"Mr. Kuester joins our growing list of former U.S. Attorneys, Assistant U.S. Attorneys, and federal prosecutors," Oberheiden continues. "I am pleased to have Mr. Kuester join our firm, and he has already proven to be a valuable asset to our clients." Mr. Kuester represents individual and corporate clients facing audits, investigations, CIDs, grand jury subpoenas, and allegations of federal law violations-from government program fraud and financial fraud to conspiracy, money laundering, and other white-collar crimes.

Mr. Kuester is a graduate of Central Missouri State University and the University of Tulsa Law School. He has been practicing law for more than 20 years. In addition to being a member of Oberheiden P.C.'s nationwide network of senior-level attorneys, Mr. Kuester is also the principal of Kuester Law PLLC in Tulsa.

