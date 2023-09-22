Polypid To Present At The 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), (“PolyPid” or the“Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that Company's management will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference taking place on September 26-28, 2023, in New York City, New York.
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference:
| Presentation Date:
| Thursday, September 28, 2023
| Presentation Time:
| 8:00 AM Eastern Time
|
|
The PolyPid management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during this event. Investors interested in meeting with PolyPid during the conference should contact their Cantor representative.
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD ) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid's lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.
For additional Company information, please visit and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .
Contacts:
PolyPid Ltd.
Ori Warshavsky
COO – US
908-858-5995
Investors:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2578
MENAFN22092023004107003653ID1107120898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.