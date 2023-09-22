New Children's Book Looks To Improve Physical And Mental Health In A Post-Covid Era

"Sam's Six-Minute Schedule for Staying in Shape" is a book looking to improve children's physical and mental health.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- NASHVILLE, Tennessee - (September 22, 2023) - With physical and mental health being a key issue in the post-Covid era, one new children's book looks to offer simple tips to improve the well-being of its readers.

In“Sam's Six-Minute Schedule for Staying in Shape,” Sam Hernandez, a young boy, learns strategies from his parents and health professionals that will get him in better physical and mental shape.

“Physical and mental health are two issues that are rightfully in the spotlight when discussing children,” Alex Beene, the book's author, said.“With this book, we wanted to show families how small tasks in their day can help to drastically enrich their health outlook.”

Beene partnered with five co-authors in the fields of nutrition and fitness to develop and complete the story and the strategies it incorporates.

Co-Author and certified personal trainer Trevor Watson said the book offers solutions to many of the challenges his clients and their families have encountered.

“What we constantly see is families want to get in shape, but they don't have the game plan in place to make it a reality,” Watson said.“This book has simple steps to get that process started.”

Co-authors Haley Coop, Mary Mayden, Chris Kee, and Veto Swain developed timed activities in the areas of exercise, nutrition, and mental health that would be easily accessible to families.

“The beauty of the book and its message is you can follow these tips from anywhere on any budget.” Co-Author Haley Coop said.“We wanted to create a message that would resonate with children everywhere.”

This release marks the sixth children's book for Beene, whose past titles include the best-selling“Lessons from a Southern Mother” and“The Dreams We Share.” In addition to the book's co-authors, photography was provided by Hans Alcindor, and media relations were provided by Brandon Jones. Translators Filipe Goncalves and Christian Morgan assisted with the Spanish Language version of the book, which will be released later this year.

“Sam's Six-Minute Schedule for Staying in Shape” is now available in over 70 countries through 100 retailers, including Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and other outlets in hardcover and eBook formats. The children's book is being released by Hilliard Press, a global publisher that produces books for audiences in the United States, England, and Ireland. Additionally, an audio version of the book is available on all major music streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music, and videos of exercises recommended of the book are available on the book's YouTube page.

