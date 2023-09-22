Friday, 22 September 2023 03:27 GMT

President Of Kazakhstan To Hold Talks With German Officials


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany on September 28-29, Trend reports.

In Berlin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The leader of Kazakhstan also plans to take part in the meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia and Germany.

In addition, the visit program includes a speech by Tokayev at the international forum Berlin Global Dialogue and a series of meetings with representatives of the German business community.

