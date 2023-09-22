President Of Kazakhstan To Hold Talks With German Officials

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make an official visit to the
Federal Republic of Germany on September 28-29, Trend reports.
In Berlin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with Federal
Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Federal President Frank-Walter
Steinmeier.
The leader of Kazakhstan also plans to take part in the meeting
of the heads of state of Central Asia and Germany.
In addition, the visit program includes a speech by Tokayev at
the international forum Berlin Global Dialogue and a series of
meetings with representatives of the German business community.
