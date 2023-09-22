Presidential Couple Express Gratitude To Americans Supporting Ukraine

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State on Telegram , posting a series of photographs from his meetings held in the United States, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Together with Olena, I have expressed our gratitude to the Americans – ordinary people who did and are doing extraordinary things at the call of their hearts. These are different people: doctors and soldiers, politicians and businessmen, adults and children... Ukrainians, Americans. There isn't a soul here who doesn't care what happens to freedom. And there is not a single soul in Ukraine who does not feel gratitude to you, America. To you – people who help us not because they should, but because your heart cannot allow you to do otherwise. This is humanity. This is what makes us Ukraine. This is what makes you America,” Zelensky emphasized.

The President of Ukraine expressed confidence that, if America had not had such people with such big hearts, there would not have been any freedom left in the world.

A reminder that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska were paying a visit to the United Stated on September 18-21, 2023. The Ukrainian delegation visited New York and Washington.