Kuwait Crown Prince's Meeting With Huaweiآ's Executives Productive -- Min Al-Aiban

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) HANGZHOU, China, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's meeting with executives of Huawei in Hangzhou on Friday was "very productive," Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammad Al-Aiban said.
The State of Kuwait seeks to enhance cooperation with Huawei, a giant company with many projects around the world, Al-Aiban, also Minister of State for Youth Affairs, told KUNA in a statement following His Highness the Crown Princeآ's meeting.
His Highness the Crown Prince informed the Huawei executives about their projects and urged them to continue providing information technology and communication (ICT) services for the State of Kuwait, he said.
"His Highness the Crown Prince promised to remove all obstacles facing them," said Al-Aiban.
His Highness the Crown Prince, he added, was keen on digital transformation contributing to paperless environment in the government departments.
Al-Aiban said Huawei was an advanced company in ICT domain and Kuwait sought to make good use of its expertise to be an extended strategy.
On Huawei's contribution to the development plan 2023-27 and Kuwait Vision 2035, Al-Aiban said His Highness the Crown Prince was keen on meeting with the companyآ's executives and discuss cooperation domains.
The executives, he added, showed readiness to contribute to development plan, especially following the memoranda of understanding signed earlier.
He said the MoUs included infrastructure, environment, recycling and development projects.
His Highness the Crown Prince is in Hangzhou at the invitation of Chinese President Xin Jinping to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games, due tomorrow. (end) bs
