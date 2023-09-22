Kerry Logistics Network Won Two ESG Achievement Awards For The Second Consecutive Year

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$86.6 billion in 2022. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.



About The Institute of ESG & Benchmark

The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organisation founded in 2020, which endeavours to elevate stakeholders' awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) across all industry sectors. By organising ESG relevant trainings and events, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development in Hong Kong and Asia.



