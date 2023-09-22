Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen
22 September 2023
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 October 2023
Effective from 1 October 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2023:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009532293, (22H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 October 2023: 4.1380% pa
DK0009538571, (22H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 October 2023: 4.7480% pa
DK0009543571, (22H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2023: 4.4380% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.
