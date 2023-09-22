Hydrogen Infrastructure Market Size Projected To Hit $13.5 Billion By 2032 | Register At A CAGR Of 10%

Hydrogen Infrastructure Market

Hydrogen Infrastructure Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire/ --

Allied Market Research published a report on the Hydrogen Infrastructure Market by Production (Steam Methane Reforming, Coal Gasification, Electrolysis, Others), by Storage (Compression, Liquefaction, Material Based), by Delivery (Transportation, Refinery, Power Generation, Hydrogen Refueling Stations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The hydrogen infrastructure market was valued at $4.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $13.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

North America dominated the market for 2022, however, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2032.

Key Report Highlights:

The hydrogen infrastructure has been analyzed in terms of value ($ million), covering more than 15 countries.

For growth prediction, we have looked into historical trends including present and future activities of key business players.

The report covers detailed profiling of the major 10 market players.

France has also been making significant strides in hydrogen infrastructure development. The country has committed to investing in green hydrogen projects and has a growing network of hydrogen refueling stations.

Australia is rich in renewable energy resources, making it well-positioned to produce green hydrogen. The country has been actively exploring opportunities for hydrogen production and export, with several projects and partnerships focused on developing hydrogen infrastructure.

Hydrogen infrastructure refers to the interconnected network of facilities, technologies, and systems essential for the entire lifecycle of hydrogen as an energy carrier. This includes the production, storage, transportation, and utilization of hydrogen as a clean and sustainable source of energy.

Hydrogen production involves generating hydrogen gas using various methods, such as steam methane reforming, electrolysis, and biomass gasification.

Hydrogen storage is necessary for overcoming hydrogen's low volumetric energy density, with storage methods including compression and liquefaction.

Hydrogen transportation encompasses the means by which hydrogen is moved from production facilities to distribution points and end-users, utilizing methods like gaseous hydrogen tube trailers and liquid hydrogen tankers.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

Air Liquide

Linde plc

Nel Hydrogen ASA

Plug Power, Inc.

Shell plc

ITM Power plc

Ballard Power Systems

McPhy Energy

Cummins, Inc.

Engie SA

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

Hydrogen can be used in various sectors, such as transportation, power generation, industrial processes, and heating applications. Its versatility makes it a valuable option for decarbonizing different industries and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Hydrogen distribution involves the network of pipelines and local distribution centers that deliver hydrogen to end-users, including industrial facilities, fueling stations, and residential applications.

Hydrogen utilization encompasses various applications, such as fuel cells, hydrogen combustion in internal combustion engines, and its use as a feedstock in industrial processes.

Hydrogen fueling stations are crucial for supplying hydrogen to fuel-cell electric vehicles and other hydrogen-powered transport and this will offer hydrogen infrastructure market opportunities.

By production, the steam methane reformation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of during the hydrogen infrastructure market forecast period.

By storage, the compression segment dominated the hydrogen infrastructure market share growing at a CAGR of 10.1% in 2021.

By delivery, the transportation segment is expected to dominate the hydrogen infrastructure market share growing at a CAGR of 10.3% in 2021.

Buy This Report (348 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the hydrogen infrastructure market scope from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing hydrogen infrastructure market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the hydrogen infrastructure market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global hydrogen infrastructure market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Related Research Reports:-

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market By Type (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel cells, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, Solid Oxide Fuel Cells, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells, Others), By Application (Stationary, Transportation, Portable), By End User (Fuel Cell Vehicles, Utilities, Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Green Hydrogen Market by Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer), Application (Power Generation, Transport, and Others), and End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Medical, Chemical, Petrochemicals, Glass, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn